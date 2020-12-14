William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for MongoDB in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.60) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.47). William Blair also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.67.

MDB opened at $340.00 on Monday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $341.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.06 and a 200-day moving average of $229.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $64,326,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $2,209,966.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,375,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

