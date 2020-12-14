FY2021 EPS Estimates for Empire Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.27 billion.

Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.49.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

