Methanex Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 2.05. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

