Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

SBUX opened at $103.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $106.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

