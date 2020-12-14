Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MongoDB, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MongoDB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.53) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.70). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

MDB opened at $340.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.85. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $341.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $2,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,779,522.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

