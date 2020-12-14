Analysts Set Expectations for British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $968,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

