Britvic plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Britvic in a report issued on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year.

Get Britvic alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.50.

Britvic stock opened at $20.95 on Monday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.01.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.