Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $33.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.25 billion and the lowest is $31.36 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $36.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $116.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.96 billion to $117.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.04 billion to $160.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

F opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 208,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.