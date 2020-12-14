Zacks: Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley upgraded NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $33.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NCR in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 543.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 583,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth about $31,068,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

