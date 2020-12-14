DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DS Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DITHF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Peel Hunt downgraded DS Smith to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
