Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce sales of $18.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.58 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $29.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $74.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $87.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.85 million, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 71,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

