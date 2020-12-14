Zacks: Brokerages Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will announce sales of $7.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $8.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $29.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 million to $30.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $36.77 million, with estimates ranging from $34.34 million to $40.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%.

SBBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

SBBP opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $174.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.72. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 1,473,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,315,098.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 502.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 62.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 296,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

