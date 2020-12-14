FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Roots in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Roots (TSE:ROO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$38.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.00 million.

