Sanofi to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.35.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

