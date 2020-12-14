Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

SZGPY stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

