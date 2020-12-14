Truist Securiti Weighs in on Saia, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Saia in a research note issued on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.90.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

SAIA stock opened at $184.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.95. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after buying an additional 302,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 25.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Saia by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Saia by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

