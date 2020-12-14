Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will earn $10.82 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.81 by C($1.97). The firm had revenue of C$13.42 billion during the quarter.

