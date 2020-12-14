United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Airlines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.79.

UAL opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

