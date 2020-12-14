Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.40.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

