vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 44,191 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

