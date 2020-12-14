Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $377.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $382.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.01.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,562 shares of company stock valued at $29,083,548. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

