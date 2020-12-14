Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020


Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) in the last few weeks:

  • 12/11/2020 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.
  • 12/7/2020 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/3/2020 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/30/2020 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.
  • 11/17/2020 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/13/2020 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/13/2020 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00.
  • 10/23/2020 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/23/2020 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/23/2020 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/23/2020 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/23/2020 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $52.00.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,589,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after buying an additional 2,646,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

