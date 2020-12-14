Prudential Financial (PRU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) in the last few weeks:

12/8/2020 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

12/8/2020 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

12/7/2020 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2020 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/18/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Prudential Financial is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prudential Financial continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened its existing capabilities. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, its policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects third-quarter earnings of $2.63 per share and net investment income is projected to decline by $15 million. Also, escalating costs and high debt level remain concerns.”

NYSE PRU opened at $78.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after buying an additional 352,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

