Helmerich & Payne (HP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

12/7/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2020 – Helmerich & Payne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Helmerich & Payne is engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the U.S. & internationally. Its technologically-advanced FlexRigs are much in demand and it has already upgraded most of its drilling feet with the latest technology. Helmerich & Payne's decision to cut the quarterly dividend, along with a substantially reduced capital budget, should help the firm to survive the unprecedented energy market turmoil. The contract driller's low debt levels, both on an absolute and relative basis, are also a positive in this difficult operating environment. However, the historic oil market crash and the coronavirus-induced demand destruction for the fuel are still major worries. The company’s international segment is struggling as well, with headwinds in Argentina. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

11/24/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Rowe from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Helmerich & Payne had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

