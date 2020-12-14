Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BRF (BRFS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRF (NYSE: BRFS) in the last few weeks:

12/11/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2020 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/1/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2020 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/6/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/26/2020 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/15/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

