Autodesk (ADSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) in the last few weeks:

12/10/2020 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $239.00.

11/30/2020 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $287.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from higher subscription revenues, gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program drove revenues. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the top line over the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. Also, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues and unfavorable currency in the rest of fiscal 2021 are headwinds. Renewal rates are expected to decline in the near term.”

11/30/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $284.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $283.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $266.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Griffin Securities from $259.00 to $272.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $295.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $305.00.

11/25/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $300.00.

11/23/2020 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/19/2020 – Autodesk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Autodesk was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Autodesk stock opened at $279.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $289.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,870 shares of company stock worth $638,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 114.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,125,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $261,928,000 after acquiring an additional 600,473 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 111.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,031 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

