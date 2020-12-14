Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (NOEJ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR: NOEJ) recently:

12/9/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €38.80 ($45.65) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €32.21 and a 200 day moving average of €27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 668.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. NORMA Group SE has a one year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a one year high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

