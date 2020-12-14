Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2020 – Annaly Capital Management is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Annaly Capital Management was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2020 – Annaly Capital Management had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Annaly Capital Management is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Annaly Capital Management was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/28/2020 – Annaly Capital Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Annaly's shares have declined narrower than its industry’s fall in the past year. The stability in the Agency mortgage backed securities (MBS) market and low borrowing rates will likely drive the company’s near-term performance. Moreover, prudent steps taken in the early market-recovery phase positioned its investment portfolio well to capitalize on opportunities and deliver compelling returns. Also, decent liquidity and lower leverage well equips Annaly to navigate through the ongoing challenges. However, amid the current low-rate environment, faster prepayment speed is concerning for the company, exposing it to reinvestment risk. This is likely to affect its net interest income (NII). Also, as it is prioritizing risk and liquidity management over incremental returns, robust returns are expected to remain elusive in the near term.”

NLY opened at $8.24 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

