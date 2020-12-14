FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vallourec S.A. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($13.87) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($12.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Vallourec currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

