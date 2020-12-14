Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) vs. Viad (NYSE:VVI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuboo and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viad $1.37 billion 0.48 $22.03 million $2.48 13.11

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kuboo and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viad has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.48%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than Kuboo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Viad -18.75% -6.87% -2.44%

Volatility and Risk

Kuboo has a beta of -1.94, meaning that its stock price is 294% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viad beats Kuboo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services. It also provides event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools. In addition, the company offers video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, computer rental and support, stock packages or entirely custom construction, and digital content creative transformation services; and digital media content and communications, and theatre equipment and creative technical solutions, as well as video, sound and lighting equipment. Further, it provides a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

