$69.83 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $69.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.72 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $70.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $266.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.10 million to $274.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $282.26 million, with estimates ranging from $275.87 million to $287.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of CPSI opened at $27.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,646.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,656. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.