U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

USCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

USCR opened at $35.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $594.67 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.53.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $406,008 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

