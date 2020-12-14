Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) vs. Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Critical Contrast

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veru and Conatus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru 0 0 3 0 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veru presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.86%. Given Veru’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veru is more favorable than Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Veru and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru -25.78% -30.37% -17.80% Conatus Pharmaceuticals -52.42% -48.22% -39.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Veru shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veru and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru $31.80 million 13.95 -$12.02 million ($0.19) -33.42 Conatus Pharmaceuticals $21.72 million 0.85 -$11.39 million N/A N/A

Conatus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veru.

Volatility and Risk

Veru has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veru beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc., an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer. Its urology specialty drug candidates are TADFIN, a tadalafil and finasteride combination of tablets and capsules for the treatment of men with lower urinary tract symptoms; and Tamsulosin XR capsules, which are tamsulosin capsules for treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. The company's commercial products include the FC2 Female/Internal condoms for the prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections; and PREBOOST 4% benzocaine wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation. Its customers primarily include international agencies, government health agencies, ministries of health, and other governmental agencies, which purchase and distribute FC2 for use in HIV/AIDS prevention and family planning programs; and telemedicine providers who sell into the prescription channel in the United States. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function. The company is also developing CTS-2090, an orally active inhibitor of caspase 1, which is in preclinical development stage for treating chronic diseases involving inflammasome pathways. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis to conduct three Phase IIb clinical trials. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

