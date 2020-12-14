Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $163.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.70 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $172.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $516.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.56 million to $521.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $624.41 million, with estimates ranging from $599.62 million to $640.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,476.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 75.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,648 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 71.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

TLYS opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $245.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.