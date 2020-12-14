Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce $154.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.40 million and the highest is $155.20 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $146.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $606.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $607.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $657.77 million, with estimates ranging from $648.07 million to $665.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $118.78 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

