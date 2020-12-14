Analysts Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce sales of $60.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $60.41 million. TrueCar posted sales of $89.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $284.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.87 million to $285.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $263.90 million, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $276.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 309.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $451.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

