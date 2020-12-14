Head-To-Head Analysis: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) & Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unique Fabricating and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.36 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -35.50 China Zenix Auto International $358.13 million 0.04 -$15.06 million N/A N/A

Unique Fabricating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Zenix Auto International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unique Fabricating and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% China Zenix Auto International -13.54% -10.42% -7.22%

Summary

Unique Fabricating beats China Zenix Auto International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.