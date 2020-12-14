The Gap (NYSE:GPS) versus Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Critical Analysis

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) and Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Gap and Stein Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gap $16.38 billion 0.48 $351.00 million $1.97 10.58 Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A

The Gap has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Gap and Stein Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gap 2 13 5 0 2.15 Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Gap currently has a consensus price target of $22.95, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Given The Gap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Gap is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Profitability

This table compares The Gap and Stein Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gap -7.71% -24.81% -4.67% Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of The Gap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Stein Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of The Gap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Gap has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Gap beats Stein Mart on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of February 1, 2020, the company had 3,345 company-operated stores; and 574 franchise stores, as well as online. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

