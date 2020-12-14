Analyzing Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Panglobal Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $93.02 million 0.65 $6.46 million $0.57 9.30 Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Panglobal Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Panglobal Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 5.49% 8.45% 6.97% Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jerash Holdings (US) and Panglobal Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Panglobal Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Panglobal Brands.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Panglobal Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Panglobal Brands

Panglobal Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories in the United States and internationally. It merchandises and sells junior T-shirts, junior denim, dresses, skirts, and knit and woven tops. The company sells its products under Sosik, Scrapbook, Scrapbook Originals, Crafty Couture, Tea and Honey, and Haven brand names. It sells its products through a network of wholesale accounts. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

