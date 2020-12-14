Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Financial Contrast

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cimarex Energy and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 3 19 0 2.86 Brigham Minerals 0 0 10 1 3.09

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $41.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.28%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -104.14% 7.29% 3.41% Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Brigham Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 1.71 -$124.62 million $4.46 8.87 Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 6.19 $21.64 million $0.57 19.53

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy. Cimarex Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Cimarex Energy pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Cimarex Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,782 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 57,800 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 4,908 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 4,424 oil wells and 484 natural gas wells, as well as proved undeveloped reserves of 7,037 thousand barrels of oil; 28,498 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,344 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,131 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

