Piper Sandler Comments on Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,479,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after purchasing an additional 924,225 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

