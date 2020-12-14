Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $430.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $432.21 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $423.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,391 shares of company stock worth $12,321,221. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 500.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,503 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $12,771,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 137.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 351,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 843,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 201,146 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.