Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $652.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $679.15 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $148.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.41, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Match Group has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $148.65.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,243 shares of company stock worth $10,615,179 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

