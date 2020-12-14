Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce sales of $274.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.30 million and the highest is $279.40 million. Duluth posted sales of $259.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $656.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.10 million to $662.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $701.03 million, with estimates ranging from $672.20 million to $729.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Duluth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 442,467 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Duluth during the third quarter valued at about $3,249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,763,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $317.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

