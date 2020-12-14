Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post $19.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $42.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $108.46 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $128.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

