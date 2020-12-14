Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.03 Million

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report sales of $464.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $473.96 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $464.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.54.

VNTR stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $325.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 182.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

