Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$0.63.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,234.84. Insiders bought 180,000 shares of company stock worth $67,313 over the last quarter.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

