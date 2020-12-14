Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$0.65 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$0.63.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 85,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,367,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,234.84. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,000 shares of company stock worth $67,313.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.