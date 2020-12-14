Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$0.60

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$0.63.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

CR stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$84.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 85,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares in the company, valued at C$492,234.84. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 180,000 shares of company stock worth $67,313.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.