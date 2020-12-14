Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Greif, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

GEF stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Greif by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the second quarter worth about $439,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

